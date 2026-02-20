Union Ministers criticise disruption at AI Summit by Youth Congress; call it anti-India act

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupender Yadav on Friday strongly condemned the protest by members of the Indian Youth Congress during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, terming it an attempt to embarrass the nation at a time when India was showcasing its technological capabilities on the global stage.

Speaking to IANS, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticised the demonstrators, saying, “Frustrated and insecure individuals, repeatedly rejected by the public, have become so desperate and disheartened that they are now mocking the nation’s dignity — what greater misfortune could there be?”

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav also condemned the protest in a post on social media platform X, calling it “absolute shamelessness.” He said that at a time when India was positioning itself as a global technology powerhouse, such actions amounted to an attempt to embarrass the country and sabotage its global image.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that those involved were “not Congress workers but goons” and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of supporting forces working against India’s interests. He added that the protest came when the country was hosting delegates from across the world and showcasing its capabilities on the global stage.

Earlier in the day, Youth Congress members reportedly removed their shirts and shouted slogans, including “PM is compromised,” before security personnel intervened. The protesters were detained and taken away from the venue to prevent disruption of the high-profile event attended by government officials, industry leaders and foreign representatives.

Police said legal action is being initiated for violation of security norms, and the detained individuals were taken to Tilak Marg Police Station for questioning. Security arrangements at the venue were subsequently tightened.

The youth wing of the Opposition Indian National Congress defended the protest, saying it was meant to highlight concerns over unemployment, inflation and the India–US trade deal.

Officials said the summit proceedings continued as scheduled despite the incident.

