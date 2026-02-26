Union Minister Virendra Kumar inaugurates Shilp Samagam Mela in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (IANS) Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Thursday inaugurated the Shilp Samagam Mela-2026 at ‘Vallabh Sadan’ on the Sabarmati Riverfront here, describing it as a celebration of self-reliance, dignity and social empowerment.

The Minister informed that since 2014, nearly 100 Shilp Samagam Melas have been organised or participated in by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment to promote the products and livelihoods of marginalised artisans. During 2025-26, five such melas have been organised, and more are planned for 2026-27.

He noted that Ahmedabad, known for its association with the freedom movement, Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram, and as the karmabhoomi of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is an appropriate venue for hosting such an inclusive event aimed at empowering artisans.

He said under the SEED Scheme for the empowerment of De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes, 5,581 Women Self-Help Groups have been formed across eight states to strengthen economic independence and entrepreneurship.

These groups are being provided revolving funds, entry point funds, and skill training to enhance their livelihood opportunities. Under the health component of the scheme, approximately 75,000 Ayushman Cards have been distributed to eligible beneficiaries, he said.

The Minister stated that on March 13, 2024, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the ‘PM-SURAJ Portal’ to the nation, enabling transparent and accessible delivery of concessional loan schemes of the Ministry to targeted beneficiaries.

The ‘PM-DAKSH Portal’ has been developed for skill training, and the ‘SFMP Portal’ for scholarships, aimed at improving access to welfare schemes. These digital initiatives have significantly enhanced transparency and efficiency in implementation, he said.

He said that under the Ministry's 'VISVAS' yojana, eligible beneficiaries are provided a 5 per cent interest subvention on bank loans to support economic activities and entrepreneurship.

The ‘NAMASTE’ scheme ensures safety and dignity for workers engaged in septic tank and sewer-related work by promoting mechanised sanitation and providing welfare support.

The apex corporations under the Ministry have so far extended loan assistance to nearly 60 lakh individuals and their families and provided skill training to more than 6 lakh youth, contributing to livelihood generation and economic empowerment.

Expressing confidence, the Minister said that the Shilp Samagam Mela in Ahmedabad will not only boost the sales of artisans’ products but also connect them with new opportunities for self-reliance, dignity and sustainable livelihoods.

The mela, being held from February 26 to March 4, features 75 stalls allocated to artisans from 14 states, showcasing diverse traditional crafts and products.

A wide range of handicraft products are on display, including Lucknowi chikankari, Banarasi sarees, Chanderi and Maheshwari textiles, Bhagalpuri tussar silk, Jaipuri and Kolhapuri footwear, agate stone work, bamboo products, Kota Doria fabrics, and carpets.

The Minister said that for artisans who are unable to participate directly, the Ministry has developed the ‘Bharat Tulip’ online platform to facilitate the sale of their products, which has been integrated with various e-commerce platforms to expand market access.

A ‘Bharat Tulip Showroom’ has also been launched at the mela to connect more beneficiaries with market opportunities and strengthen their access to consumers, he said.

--IANS

rch/pgh