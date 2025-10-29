Union Minister urges BJP workers to take PM Modi’s vision for Northeast to every household in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 29 (IANS) Union Minister and senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government has failed to effectively implement Central schemes, thereby depriving the people of Mizoram of their benefits.

Singh, who holds the portfolios of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences as Minister of State (Independent Charge), said that the non-NDA government in Mizoram has not optimally implemented Central schemes, resulting in the deprivation of the state’s people.

“While neighbouring Northeastern states like Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh witnessed amazing transformation over the last 11 years, Mizoram was deprived of the opportunity to partake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s top priority for the region,” he told the media in Aizawl.

Singh arrived in Mizoram on a two-day visit to take part in the campaign in favour of the BJP’s candidate for the Dampa Assembly seat, Lalhmangaiha.

The by-election to the Dampa Assembly seat in Mamit district will be held on November 11.

The Union Minister said, “Victory of BJP in the by-poll in the Dampa Assembly seat will herald the arrival of the NDA government in the next Assembly election.” The next Assembly election to the 40-member House in Mizoram is due to be held in December 2028.

Singh chaired a strategy meeting with senior BJP leaders and office-bearers, including Mizoram state President K. Beichhua, to review preparations for the November 11 bypoll and motivate party workers. He urged the cadres to carry PM Modi’s vision for the Northeast region to every household in Mizoram.

Singh expressed confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming Dampa bypoll.

“The BJP has a prospect of growing in the Christian-dominated state in the near future. The NDA government led by PM Modi at the Centre gives top priority to the progress of the Northeastern region and has brought development in almost all sectors,” he stated.

“Highlighted that while most of the states have progressed rapidly under the Modi government, Mizoram has missed out full benefits due to the absence of a BJP government in the state. A double-engine government could ensure faster development, smoother implementation and seamless delivery to every citizen,” the visiting Union minister said in a post on the X.

Singh will address a few election meetings in the Mamit district on Thursday.

Last week, Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju visited Mizoram for two days and campaigned for the BJP candidate Lalhmangaiha.

Besides the BJP candidate, ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) nominee Vanlalsailova, a prominent Mizo singer and preacher, main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate R. Lalthangliana, Congress’s John Rotluangliana, and Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC) candidate K. Zahmingthanga, are also contesting in the November 11 by-poll, making it a five-cornered fight.

Before the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission on October 6, both ruling and opposition parties had already declared their candidates and launched their campaigns in this politically crucial constituency.

The Dampa Assembly seat in Mizoram’s Mamit district fell vacant following the death of opposition MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

