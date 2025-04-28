Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje requests Maharashtra CM to take action against Vijay Wadettiwar's remark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Monday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting action against Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar over his statement questioning whether the terrorists had asked about religion before carrying out the attack in Pahalgam.

In her letter, Shobha Karandlaje said that Wadettiwar's remarks are nothing short of giving a "clean chit to terrorism."

"Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has made an outrageous and shameful statement regarding the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, claiming that "terrorists did not ask the religion of the victims." This remark is nothing short of giving a clean chit to terrorism and indirectly helping Pakistan, which continues to wage a proxy war against our nation through such attacks," Karandlaje wrote to CM Fadnavis.

She said that Wadettiwar's remark "deflected" attention from Pakistan's brutality and "disrespected the widows, orphans, and families of countless martyrs who have suffered the worst of Islamic terrorism."

"By suggesting that terrorists are somehow 'neutral' in their killings, Wadettiwar has: Deflected attention from Pakistan's brutality. Disrespected the widows, orphans, and families of countless martyrs who have suffered the worst of Islamic terrorism. Whitewashed the religious targeting of Hindus, security forces, and nationalists. Compromised India's national interest at a time when unity and clarity are paramount," she said.

Karandlaje requested that CM Fadnavis publicly condemn Wadettiwar's remark as "anti-national and unacceptable." She also suggested adding the Congress MLA's name to a list of individuals who, through their statements, aid Pakistan's agenda.

"I strongly urge you to: Publicly condemn Vijay Wadettiwar's remarks as anti-national and unacceptable. Add his name to a list of individuals who, through their statements, aid Pakistan's agenda. Demand that he apologise to the widows and orphans of terrorism. Recommend that such habitual offenders be symbolically "sent to Pakistan," where their sympathies evidently lie. The people of Maharashtra expect their government to protect national honour and ensure that those who insult the sacrifices of our brave martyrs are firmly and unequivocally rejected," she wrote.

Wadettiwar's earlier comments, which questioned the version of events described by victims, sparked controversy, with him stating, "Do terrorists have time for all this? Some people say that this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Catch those who are responsible and take action. This is the sentiment of the country."

Wadettiwar later, in a self-recorded video, acknowledged the testimonies of victims. "If they (terrorists) asked religion, then this was done to make the country unstable, to create conflict between the two communities. Terrorists asked people to read 'Kalma'. This is Pakistan's politics to hurt our country. Hindu-Muslim communities should not be divided over this. Terrorists have no religion. Their only aim is to destroy the country," he said.

The terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 people, including one Nepali citizen, and targeted tourists. Following the attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

