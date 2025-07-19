Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacts with Lakhpati Didis in Gujarat

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday visited the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Directorate of Groundnut Research in Junagadh, Gujarat, reviewed its activities and interacted with farmers and ‘Didis’ of self-help groups (SHGs).

On this occasion, the Union Agriculture Minister released a compilation of 50 inspiring success stories of Lakhpati Didis — women earning over Rs 10 lakh annually under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). He also unveiled the institute’s Annual Report for 2024.

Extending Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Lakhpati Didis, Chouhan said that making SHG women Lakhpatis (millionaires) is a firm commitment of the government. “Every woman must become self-reliant, economically empowered, and independent,” he emphasised.

Chouhan highlighted that 1.5 crore women have already become Lakhpati Didis, and the government is on track to achieve the target of 2 crore by August 15. He added that the number of Lakhpati Didis is also rising rapidly.

“SHG women are rewriting stories of change by challenging gender bias and driving social transformation,” he said. “It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that more and more women participate in economic activities.”

He further stated that if women in villages receive proper skill training, timely bank credit, and essential infrastructure, they can work wonders. “Lakhpati Didis are playing a historic role in making local products vocal on a national and global stage.”

Concluding his address, Chouhan praised the contributions of women and encouraged them, saying, “Keep pushing forward with courage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself stands with you to ensure all possible support. Plans are underway to increase women’s participation in the industrial sector. The hard work of women will help build a ‘Viksit Bharat’. Wishing you all the best for the future.”

--IANS

uk