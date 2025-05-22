Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan to embark on another padyatra

Bhopal, May 22 (IANS) On May 25, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and current Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, is set to embark on another “padyatra” -- a foot march dedicated to interacting with farmers and evaluating the impact of government schemes.

Scheduled for May 25-26 in his Vidisha Parliamentary constituency, this initiative underscores his commitment to resolving agricultural challenges, improving economic sustainability, and reinforcing India’s goal of self-reliance.

At the Annual Conference of Vice-Chancellors of Agricultural Universities and Directors of ICAR Institutes on May 20, 2025, Shivraj Chouhan hailed the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan as a transformative movement in agriculture.

He emphasised the need to empower farmers, enhance their livelihoods, and strengthen India’s grain reserves to establish the nation as a global food supplier.

His guiding principle, "One Nation, One Agriculture, One Team," reflects a unified strategy for advancing the agricultural sector.

The Union Minister has consistently relied on yatras as a means of engaging with the public, solidifying his vision, and strengthening his political presence.

His belief that a journey can bridge the gap between governance and the grassroots has shaped his approach to leadership.

Between December 2016 and 2017, Shivraj Chouhan undertook five major yatras -- the Narmada Seva Yatra, Jan Vishwas Yatra, Madhya Pradesh Vikas Yatra, Kisan Sandesh Yatra, and Adivasi Vikas Yatra.

These journeys were not mere political exercises but efforts to directly connect with citizens and address their concerns.

In 2018, as Assembly elections approached, he launched the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, a fifty-five-day tour aimed at reinforcing his ties with voters. The padyatra will span 20 to 25 km daily, allowing Shivraj Chouhan to engage with villagers, discuss welfare programmes, and provide direction for resolving challenges.

Initially focused on Vidisha, it will later extend to other Lok Sabha constituencies, broadening its reach.

During this journey, Shivraj Chouhan will highlight key schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Digital India, rural development projects, health services, education, sanitation, and self-employment programmes.

He aims to ensure that these initiatives effectively benefit rural communities. This padyatra is not just about raising awareness but about direct dialogue with beneficiaries and ensuring local participation.

Officials from relevant ministries, Panchayat representatives, self-help groups, farmers' organisations, and women's collectives will contribute to its success.

With a focus on agricultural diversification and sustainability, Shivraj Chouhan envisions a modern yet balanced approach that integrates scientific advancements with traditional farming knowledge.

His padyatra signifies a steadfast commitment to rural development, bridging policy decisions with the realities of India’s agricultural heartland.

--IANS

sktr/pgh