Union Minister Shekhawat urges people to celebrate GST savings as a festival, promote ‘Make in India’

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, calling upon people to celebrate the recent GST reforms as a “festival of savings” during the Navratri period.

Speaking to the media in Jodhpur, Shekhawat said that the Prime Minister’s announcement of reduced tax slabs on essential items will bring relief to every household and benefit both consumers and traders.

“From this Navratri’s first day to the next nine days, the savings that every family enjoys due to reduced GST on daily-use items should be celebrated like a festival. Traders should pass on this benefit to consumers, and BJP workers will visit shops to thank them for doing so,” he said.

The Union Minister also stressed that people should prioritise purchasing ‘Made in India’ goods.

“Whenever we go to the market, we must proudly buy goods manufactured in India. We should make ‘Make in India’ a part of our daily lives and give preference to indigenous products,” Shekhawat said.

Drawing parallels with past national appeals by the Prime Minister, he recalled how citizens had responded with unity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When PM Modi urged the people to observe the ‘Janata Curfew’, the entire nation stayed indoors. When he called upon us to light lamps in honour of frontline warriors, the country lit up like Diwali. Today, his call to adopt swadeshi and promote self-reliance will also be embraced with the same spirit,” he remarked.

Shekhawat underlined that the Prime Minister’s guidance was not just about economic reforms but about creating a new national atmosphere.

“This initiative will take India towards self-reliance through the path of swadeshi. It will inspire every citizen to contribute to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

He also said that the festival season would now carry a dual significance—spiritual devotion through Navratri and economic empowerment through the GST savings celebration.

