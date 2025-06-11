Union Minister Shekhawat asks TN govt to cooperate with Centre on Keeladi excavations

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to cooperate with the Centre in continuing scientific research at the Keeladi excavation site, emphasising the need for robust and verifiable evidence before drawing historical conclusions.

Responding to political criticism surrounding the alleged delay in releasing reports of earlier excavation phases, the Union Minister in a post on social media platform X said, "We have never hesitated to release any report. In fact, if such findings are scientifically substantiated and accepted by the academic community, we would be proud to celebrate them along with the Tamil Nadu government."

He noted, however, that the current data emerging from the Keeladi excavations still require more scientifically valid and internationally acceptable evidence.

"We must allow the research process to evolve with integrity. Rather than rushing to politicise preliminary archaeological data, we are committed to extending all support to the scientific community so that further exploration can yield stronger evidence," he said.

Union Minister Shekhawat also questioned the Tamil Nadu government's reluctance to cooperate with Central authorities on this matter.

"It is difficult to understand why the state is hesitant to collaborate. Our appeal is simple — allow the research to continue unhindered so that authentic historical narratives can emerge."

Reaffirming the Union government's stand on cultural integration, Union Minister Shekhawat said, "Tamil Nadu is an integral part of Bharat. Its civilisational glory must be celebrated not through divisive sentiments but through honest and evidence-based understanding of its heritage."

The Union Minister's statement comes in the backdrop of ongoing controversy over the Keeladi excavation reports, particularly Phases 2 and 3, which were conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India but are yet to be made public.

Tamil Nadu political leaders have accused the Centre of deliberately withholding findings that highlight an advanced ancient Tamil civilisation.

The Centre, however, maintains that it is committed to transparency, provided the research meets global academic scrutiny.

The debate continues to fuel tensions between the state and Centre over historical narratives and their implications for regional identity and national unity.

