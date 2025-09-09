Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal invited to Kerala–EU Blue Economy Conclave

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 (IANS) Kerala's Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian, on Tuesday, met Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, in New Delhi to extend a formal invitation to the upcoming Kerala–European Union (EU) Blue Economy Conclave 2025 -- "Blue Tides".

The meeting took place at the Union Minister's residential office.

Kerala's Special Representative in Delhi, K.V. Thomas, and Additional Resident Commissioner Aswathi Srinivas were also present.

Scheduled for September 18 to 19 at The Leela Raviz in Kovalam at Thiruvananthapuram, the conclave will be coordinated and organised by the Kerala Fisheries Department in collaboration with the Indian government and the European Union.

"The high-level international event will bring together EU Ambassadors, senior policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders, academic experts, and specialists in the field of Blue Economy. It aims to deliberate on opportunities and challenges in areas such as marine fisheries, aquaculture, coastal infrastructure, circular economy, energy transition, smart ports, tourism, education, and skill development," Cherian said.

Apart from thematic sessions, the conclave will also feature cultural programmes and networking opportunities, giving participants a deeper sense of Kerala's heritage and hospitality.

Minister Cherian noted that the conclave would serve as a platform to strengthen India–Kerala–EU partnerships, promote sustainable growth, and highlight Kerala as a hub for innovation and collaboration in the Blue Economy sector.

The EU delegation will be led by Ambassador Herve Delphin, along with ambassadors from 20 European countries, including France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Austria.

Kerala's unique maritime traditions and socio-cultural linkages with the sea will also be showcased, presenting the state as a vibrant hub for European investment.

By showcasing Kerala's initiatives in sustainable fisheries, coastal development, and renewable energy, the event is expected to place the state on the global map as a leader in advancing the principles of the Blue Economy.

--IANS

sg/khz