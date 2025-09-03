Union Minister Ramdas Athawale slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'vote chori' remark

Raipur, Sep 4 (IANS) Taking a sarcastic jibe at the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's over his "'vote chori' hydrogen bomb threat" remark, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has said that if the Congress leader has a hydrogen bomb then he should send it to Pakistan as India does not need it.

The Union Minister, while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, said, "I think if Rahul Gandhi has a hydrogen bomb, he will have to send it to Pakistan, because India does not need a hydrogen bomb."

He also said, "Narendra Modi is a very strong Prime Minister of India, an attempt was made to defeat him in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During this time the NDA's seats decreased. The Opposition worked to create controversy in the country. They worked to provoke the poor and the Muslims, due to which our (NDA's) seats decreased. But despite this, the NDA government was formed in the country and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country for a record third consecutive time."

Union Minister Athawale targeted the Opposition for running a 'Vote chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign in the country.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, he said, "'Rahul Gandhi always makes noise, that's why he is a thief (chor).' He is just making allegations of vote theft, but the Election Commission (EC) is calling him to give the evidence, but he is not going before the EC. The Commission has made it clear that he (Rahul Gandhi) should come and show us his presentation as to how vote theft takes place. In such a situation, there is no truth in Rahul Gandhi's allegations."

Union Minister Athawale also claimed that NDA government will be formed in Bihar once again during the upcoming state polls.

He blamed the Opposition and said, "Rahul Gandhi has lost touch with the issue of Constitution, so he is now coming up with a new issue of vote theft. But this time, too, the NDA government will come to power in Bihar and Nitish Kumar will once again become the Chief Minister of Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav will once again sit in the Opposition."

Recently, during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi had accused the Election Commission of allegedly rigging the voter list.

At the end of the yatra, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition had also threatened to "explode a hydrogen bomb soon", accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of conspiring to commit "voter fraud" before the upcoming Bihar election.

