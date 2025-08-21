Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia begins inspection of flood-affected Guna

Gwalior, Aug 21 (IANS) Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, began extensive inspection of flood-affected areas in his Lok Sabha constituency Guna on Thursday evening, which will continue until August 24.

Upon reaching Gwalior airport on Thursday, Scindia told media persons that for the next three days, until August 24, he would be visiting flood-affected people in Guna and taking stock of the situation.

"As the Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded today, I have come to Gwalior. For the next three days, I will remain among the people of Guna and Gwalior. The aerial survey of flood affected areas is almost complete and I will review the situation during my visits," he said.

Scindia stated that he and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had carried out an aerial survey of flood-affected villages of Guna, Shivpuri, and Ashok districts in the first week of this month, and the compensation amount would be provided soon, as the assessment of losses has almost been completed.

Scindia is scheduled to attend nearly 25 meetings, over 20 of them with people of flood affected areas, in different villages across Guna district.

Over 72 hours of heavy rainfall in the last week of July resulted in floods in Guna.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister will also attend a couple of sports and educational activities at the Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya in Guna and hold discussions with schoolchildren.

More than 30 people had died and more than 400 people were airlifted from Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Kolaras, Chanderi and Guna districts, that fall under the Guna Lok Sabha seats being represented by Scindia since 2002 (except between 2019-2024).

Before him, this seat was represented by his late father and ex-Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia and his grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia between 1989 and 2002.

"I have always treated the people of Guna as my family, and I try to stand with them whenever they need me in difficult times. In the next four days, I will reach out to people who got affected by the floods recently. This is not just an inspection, but I will meet and then listen to them," Scindia said.

--IANS

pd/rad