Union Minister Jual Oram to highlight Eklavya schools' achievements tomorrow

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, on Wednesday, will highlight achievements of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) at the eighth Foundation Day celebration of the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) which manages these institutions, an official said on Tuesday.

Read More

"Since its inception, NESTS has been instrumental in expanding access to quality education for tribal students through the EMRS network. Significant progress has been made in strengthening infrastructure, enhancing academic support systems and creating new opportunities for tribal youth," a statement said.

In his address, Union Minister Oram is expected to highlight key initiatives and achievements of EMRSs over the past year.

"As on March 6, a total of 499 EMRSs are operational across the country with an enrollment of 1,56,564 students," the statement added.

"Through the EMRS initiative, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs reiterates its commitment to empowering tribal communities through education, enabling students to achieve academic excellence while remaining rooted in their cultural heritage," the statement said.

During the NESTS Foundation Day celebrations at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, students from EMRS Manipur will present cultural performances showcasing the rich traditions and heritage of tribal communities.

"Additionally, meritorious students from across the country will be felicitated for their excellence in academics and extracurricular activities," the statement added.

Other dignitaries expected to attend the event include Durgadas Uikey, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs; Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development; Faggan Singh Kulaste, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of SCs and STs; and Ranjana Chopra, Ministry of Tribal Affairs Secretary.

NESTS continues to advance its mission of strengthening educational opportunities for tribal communities across the country.

The organisation is mandated to establish, manage and support EMRSs and undertake initiatives aimed at promoting quality and holistic education for tribal students.

"There is a provision of establishing EMRS in every block having more than 50 per cent Scheduled Tribe (SC) population and at least 20,000 tribal persons, as per the 2011 Census," a statement said.

"NESTS has undertaken its first drive for direct recruitment of 10,391 posts through ESSE-2023. Staff selected through this process have been posted in EMRSs. To ensure that academic activities are not hampered, guest teachers are also engaged by State Societies, wherever vacancies arise," it added.

"All new EMRSs having an area of 15 acres, with student capacity of 480 from Classes 6 to 12, are well equipped with modern design," it said.

The Eklavya Model Day Boarding Schools (EMDBS) have been merged with EMRS with effect from April 29, 2022, the statement added.

--IANS

rch/khz