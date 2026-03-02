Union Minister Jual Oram inaugurates Tribes Art Fest 2026

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Monday inaugurated a 12-day festival Tribes Art Fest 2026 at Travancore Palace in New Delhi, reaffirming the government’s aim to preserve tribal heritage alongside structured economic empowerment.

Read More

Oram said that the Ministry is pursuing an integrated approach to tribal empowerment that combines cultural preservation with socio-economic development.

He highlighted major initiatives including PM JANMAN for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), DAJGUA for benefit saturation, expansion of Eklavya Model Residential Schools for quality education, and strengthened market linkages through TRIFED.

He emphasised that platforms such as Tribes Art Fest move beyond symbolic celebration by creating structured market ecosystems, connecting artists with collectors, galleries, corporates, design institutions and citizens, thereby transforming cultural heritage into sustainable and aspirational livelihoods.

Organised in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), the festival brings together more than 75 tribal artists and over 1,000 artworks representing more than 30 tribal art traditions, said an official statement.

On the occasion, the official TAF Catalogue was formally unveiled, presenting a curated documentation of participating artists, art traditions and artworks featured at the festival.

The TAF Launch Video, showcasing the vision, scale and artistic diversity of the festival, was also released, marking a significant moment in the formal commencement of Tribes Art Fest 2026.

As part of the cultural segment, Khmih Creative Society from Shillong, Meghalaya presented an evocative showcase of tribal musical traditions, seamlessly blending tribal rhythms and instruments with a powerful patriotic and contemporary expressions, earning enthusiastic appreciation from the audience.

The dignitaries present on the dais included Durgadas Uikey, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs; Ranjana Chopra, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs; Manish Thakur, Additional Secretary; Anant Prakash Pandey, Joint Secretary; Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, Director General, National Gallery of Modern Art; and Poonam Sharma, President, FICCI FLO & Director, Ayurvedant Pvt Ltd.

Union Minister of State Uikey observed that such festivals provide authentic platforms for tribal communities to present their heritage and artistic excellence on their own terms.

He noted that reciprocal engagement between artists and wider institutions strengthens cultural confidence, enhances visibility, and creates dignified livelihood opportunities rooted in community ownership.

Ranjana Chopra, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, underlined that Tribes Art Fest translates policy into practice by anchoring tribal art promotion in equity, dignity and sustainability.

She stated that India’s tribal communities preserve unique art traditions reflecting deep-rooted knowledge systems, ecological wisdom and intergenerational continuity.

The TAF strengthens national recognition of these traditions while creating meaningful opportunities for identity affirmation and economic empowerment, said the statement.

TAF seeks to create fair market conditions where tribal artists receive appropriate value for their work. By facilitating direct engagement with art buyers, galleries, corporate partners, institutions and citizens, the festival facilitates market linkages at scale.

--IANS

rch/pgh