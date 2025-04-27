Union Minister Jitendra Singh holds high-level meeting in Udhampur, reviews security arrangements

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited Udhampur on Sunday where he conducted a review of the security arrangements. Speaking on security concerns, Jitendra Singh said that appropriate security responses will be ensured, a release from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said.

"We will address all concerns and constraints to ensure peace and safety. Miscreants will be dealt with firmly," he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh also disclosed that he had also had a detailed meeting with Lt Gen Pratik Sharma who is to take over as GoC Northern Command Udhampur from 1st May. He appreciated the role of Indian Army in keeping the morale of general public high through their strategic presence at sensitive points.

He also extended good wishes to Gen. Pratik Sharma, who is taking over command at a time when Jammu and Kashmir is in focus. Jitendra Singh also expressed his appreciation to the district administration for their ongoing efforts in maintaining law and order and supporting developmental initiatives.

A detailed discussion about hot spots, vulnerabilities, and strategies to address them was held at length. Breath. Directions were issued to work in sync and coordination with all security agencies.

The media were not permitted to attend the high-level security meeting. However, later, Jitendra Singh, speaking to the media, said that such details can't be shared in public. He stated that specific inputs are available only to the relevant security agencies, and they act accordingly without disclosing them openly. However, the positive outcomes become visible to the public after the success of their actions, he said.

Nevertheless, the Minister said, the security forces had outlined a plan to maintain the confidence of the general public and prevent them from feeling insecure in any way.

Senior officers DIG Udhampur Reasi Range, Sarah Rizvi, DC Udhampur Saloni Rai, SSP Amod Nagpure, ADDC Rajinder Singh, ADC Prem Singh, ACR Umesh Shan, SDM Chennai Ranjit Kotwal, SDM Ramnagar Rajinder Singh Rana, SDM Dudu Manmeet Kumar & SDM Basant Garh, Waheed Ul Rehman, SDPO Ramnagar, Sultan Mirza, SDPO Chenani Sukhvir Singh, DY SP HQ Prahlad Sharma, Dy SP PC Udhampur Asgar were present for the meeting. (ANI)

