Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary receives death threat; caller claimed to be from Murshidabad

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary received a death threat via a phone call on Friday, prompting swift action by the Delhi Police. The threat was reportedly issued from an unidentified number, and a formal complaint has been lodged by the minister’s office. Security around the minister has been enhanced following the incident.

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According to officials, the threat was received by the minister’s Private Assistant, Vishvendra Shah, through both phone calls and WhatsApp messages. The caller claimed to be from Murshidabad in West Bengal. During the investigation, the origin of the call was traced to the Murshidabad region, and West Bengal Police have also joined the probe.

Speaking to IANS, Vishvendra Shah detailed the sequence of events. He said that two days ago, the minister had left his residence for Parliament when multiple calls were received on his phone. After several attempts, one of the calls was answered, during which the caller issued a direct threat to shoot the minister.

Shah further stated that the caller asked whether a photograph sent via WhatsApp had been seen. Upon checking the message, he found that the image contained the minister’s official tour schedule along with a specific threat mentioning violence. The presence of such sensitive information raised serious concerns.

He explained that the minister’s tour schedules are usually prepared in detail and shared only with authorised district officials. However, the accused appeared to have access to the schedule, including details of the minister’s engagements in Agra. This has led investigators to examine how the information may have been leaked.

Following the complaint, Delhi Police initiated an investigation and began coordinating with their counterparts in West Bengal. Preliminary findings suggest that the accused, identified as Israil, may be linked to the threatening communication. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the suspect.

Jayant Chaudhary, who currently serves as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is also a member of the Rajya Sabha. He joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after previously being aligned with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

Police officials said that all aspects of the case, including the possible breach of sensitive information, are being thoroughly examined. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

--IANS

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