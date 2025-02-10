Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praises PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his concern about student welfare during the ongoing 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative.

Pradhan emphasized that despite the extensive work done by PM Modi for the country's growth, his focus on alleviating the exam-related stress of young students is significant.

Speaking to media persons, Pradhan stated, "It is no small matter that despite doing a lot of work for the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the exam stress of young students. I thank him on behalf of the Education Ministry and all the guardians."

This year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' also saw the inclusion of renowned social experts. Pradhan explained, "This time seven renowned social experts spoke on mental health, concentration... All of these will have separate episodes and eight telecasts will act as a guide for the examinees." These episodes, according to the Minister, are designed to provide valuable advice to students during exam season, helping them manage mental well-being and focus during their preparations.

During his interaction with students during the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi advised them to turn their failures into lessons.

Highlighting the significance of technology, he encouraged students to understand and make optimal use of it.

"A student's life does not stop if they fail an exam. One must decide whether they want to succeed in life or books... You should turn your failures into your teachers... You are fortunate to be born in an era of technology, and our focus should be to understanding technology and have an optimum utilisation of it," PM Modi said.

During the interaction, he emphasised the importance of holistic development, saying that students cannot grow if they are confined to textbooks.

"... Students are not robots. We study for our holistic development... Students cannot grow if they are trapped in books... Students need to do their favourite activities; only then can they perform well in exams... One should not live with the mentality that exams are everything... One should gain as much knowledge as possible but not think that exams are everything... One should develop a habit of writing," the Prime Minister added.

He further stressed the importance of allowing children to explore their passions freely. "Kids should not be confined. They need the freedom to explore their passion. Knowledge and exams are two different things," PM Modi said.

The PPC event was broadcast across platforms including on the Prime Minister and PMO's X profile and the PM's YouTube Channel. (ANI)

