Union Minister credits PM SVANidhi for empowering small traders

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved through the successful implementation of the PM SVANidhi scheme that he will never let down the poor.

Union Minister Sonowal, who is the Member of Parliament from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, attended a public programme on the Prime Minister’s Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme at the Auniati Satra branch in Mankota Road, Dibrugarh.

The event was organised jointly by the Dibrugarh District administration and Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation. During the programme, the Union Minister interacted with several beneficiaries of the scheme, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement on Sunday.

"The primary goal of the PM SVANidhi scheme is self-reliance. Through this, an individual can support their family with dignity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned this strength and created the scheme to empower the poor and marginalised financially," Sarbananda Sonowal said in his address.

Recalling the hardships faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, Sarbananda Sonowal said: “When restrictions crippled small businesses and street vendors, Prime Minister Modi launched this scheme to provide relief. Under it, banks were instructed to extend loans to vendors in three phases — starting with Rs 10,000, followed by Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 for those who repaid on time. Additionally, successful borrowers were given a 7 per cent interest subsidy.”

Sonowal added that the design of the repayment mechanism helped many small traders succeed.

Taking an aim at the Congress, Sonowal said the party failed to deliver on welfare during its 55 years in power. “Shri Rajiv Gandhi himself admitted that out of every one rupee sent by the government, 84 paise was siphoned off by middlemen. But Prime Minister Modi has ensured that every rupee reaches the poor. His policies are driven by the core values of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', the Union Minister said.

Later in the day, Sonowal inaugurated a Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra at Milan Nagar in Dibrugarh, aimed at providing affordable generic medicines to the public, the statement mentioned.

--IANS

pgh/