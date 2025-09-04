Union Minister CR Paatil underlines far-reaching benefits of GST reforms

Surat, Sep 4 (IANS) Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C.R. Paatil, who is also the Gujarat's BJP unit chief, on Thursday underlined the far-reaching benefits of GST reforms, the success of the "Catch the Rain" campaign, and Surat’s achievements in civic cleanliness.

Speaking on the Goods and Services Tax during a press conference here, C.R. Paatil said the reforms transformed India’s economic landscape by unifying the country into a single market.

“Before 2017, every state had its own tax regime, making compliance difficult and opening doors to misuse. GST fulfilled the dream of ‘One Nation, One Tax', simplified trade, reduced unnecessary levies, and increased transparency,” he said.

Paatil added that the number of GST-registered taxpayers has risen from 66.5 lakh in 2017 to 2.51 crore in 2025, boosting government revenue and global confidence in India’s economy.

The Council’s recent decision to rationalise GST slabs into two main categories -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent -- along with a special 40 per cent rate for luxury items, would provide relief to common citizens.

Essential goods, textiles, and insurance services have seen rate reductions, which Paatil described as a “Diwali gift” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, effective from September 22.

On infrastructure, Paatil said Surat airport is set to receive equipment to reduce flight diversions during bad weather, along with better passenger amenities following discussions with the Aviation Ministry.

Turning to the Jal Shakti Ministry’s flagship "Catch the Rain" programme, Paatil said over 32 lakh water harvesting structures have been created in 611 districts across 33 states without Central funding, relying instead on CSR and community participation.

Migrant communities from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Saurashtra living in Surat contributed significantly, building thousands of structures in their native villages under the “Karmabhoomi to Matrubhoomi” call given by the Prime Minister.

C.R. Paatil also lauded Surat’s sanitation workers and officials, crediting their efforts for the city ranking first in cleanliness, surpassing Indore.

He announced that a special fund would be created to support the education of sanitation workers’ children, and interest-free loans would be provided for housing and vehicles.

A felicitation programme for workers is scheduled on September 17 in Indore stadium, Surat.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who also addressed the press, shared details of a multimedia play based on the life of Prime Minister Modi.

The 2.5-hour production, prepared by a 400-member team with music and visual effects, will premiere on September 7 in Surat and later tour other districts.

