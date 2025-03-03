Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to attend IIMC's 56th convocation ceremony tomorrow

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw will attend the 56th convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) as a chief guest on Tuesday, according to a release.

Convocation ceremony will honour 2023-24 batch with diplomas and excellence awards, said the release by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry

The convocation will celebrate the achievements of the 478 students of the nine courses of 2023-24 batch by awarding them the Post Graduate Diploma certificates.

Students from IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses-Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Kottayam, and Jammu-will be conferred their diplomas during the ceremony. Additionally, 36 outstanding students will be honored with various medals and cash awards in recognition of their academic excellence, the release stated.

The event will bring together distinguished faculty members and guests to mark this momentous occasion, underscoring IIMC's commitment to fostering excellence in media and communication education.

IIMC is India's premier media training institution that offers education in the field of media and communication. Set up in 1965, IIMC offers PG Diploma courses in Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations, Radio and Television Journalism, Digital Media, Odia Journalism, Marathi Journalism, Malayalam Journalism, and Urdu Journalism. Apart from this, after getting the status of Deemed to be University in the year 2024, two postgraduate degree program's in Media Business Studies and Strategic Communication have also been started by the Deemed to be university, the release added.

Earlier on February 1, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the steel bridge site of the National High-Speed Rail Project at Nadiad on Saturday. The 200-meter-long bridge comprises two spans of 100 meters each and will be launched over National Highway 48 (connecting Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai) near Nadiad.This 14.3 m wide and 14.6 m high steel bridge weighs around 1500 MT (each span) and was fabricated at the Salasar workshop near Hapur, U.P. (ANI)