Union Minister Annpurna Devi to launch national campaign "Ab Koi Bahana Nahi" on Nov 25

New Delhi: Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi will launch a national campaign "Ab Koi Bahana Nahi" November 25 at Rang Bhawan, All India Radio in New Delhi.

This campaign is a collaborative effort between the Ministries of Women and Child Development and Rural Development, with support from UN Women which calls on the public, government and key stakeholders to take actionable steps to eliminate gender-based violence.

The campaign is launched along with the 'Nayi Chetna 3.0 campaign,' led by the Ministry of Rural Development, to ensure a wide reach on spreading the call to action on ending gender-based violence, leaving no one behind, as per an official statement.

Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Minister of State, Rural Development and Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani will also grace the occasion.

Globally, from November 25 to December 10, a total of 16 days of activism campaign will be observed to raise awareness on ending gender-based violence. Notably, November 25 is celebrated as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women while December 10 is Human Rights Day.

This year, building on the Global Campaign of the United Nations of "No Excuse", which draws attention to the alarming escalation of violence against women to revitalize commitments, call for accountability and action, the Government of India is launching "Ab Koi Bahana Nahi" with the aim to highlight the message of urgency of ending violence against women and girls, and underscoring national zero-tolerance stance towards any and all forms of gender-based violence.

At the campaign, a film on "Ab Koi Bahana Nahi" will be released to showcase the need for accountability from all stakeholders, including each citizen, to pledge against ending gender-based violence. (ANI)