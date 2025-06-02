Union Home Secretary visits Manipur relief camps, inaugurates creche-cum-children’s library

Imphal, June 2 (IANS) A high-level central team led by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday visited two relief camps in Manipur’s Churachandpur district and oversaw the well-being of the violence-hit displaced people, officials said.

An official of Manipur Home Department said that after landing at an Assam Rifles’ helipad at Veng in Churachandpur district, the central team went to a relief centre at Dorcas Veng, New Lamka where the Home Secretary inaugurated a Creche facility for children and a women’s tailoring program, both aimed at supporting and empowering women and children residing in the camp.

Later, the team visited a relief camp at Sadhbhavna Mandap, Tuibong.

Govind Mohan also inaugurated a creche-cum-children’s library to further strengthen child-focused support at the camp.

At both camps, the officials interacted with the displaced people, reviewed the available infrastructure, inspected relief materials and facilities, and assessed the overall condition of the camps, the official said.

The team listened to the concerns and suggestions of the caretakers of the displaced people and assured them of continued government support.

Meanwhile, 15 students who passed the Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations this year from the two relief camps -- five from Dorcas Veng and 10 from Sadbhavna Mandap, Tuibong -- were felicitated, and certificates of appreciation were given by the Home Secretary.

Additionally, one Class I topper and one Class III topper from each camp were awarded for their outstanding performance. Besides the Home Secretary, the other member of the central team was Director (Intelligence Bureau), Tapan Kumar Deka.

The central team, during their visit to the tribal inhabited Churachandpur district, was accompanied by Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, and Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur Dharun Kumar S and other officials from the state and district administration.

Earlier on May 30, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla asked the officials to further step up their initiatives for the benefit of the violence-hit displaced people staying in relief camps both in the valley and hilly regions.

A Raj Bhavan official had said that the Governor reviewed the overall conditions of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in various relief camps in the hills and the valley districts of Manipur.

While chairing the meeting, the Governor discussed the current status concerning the livelihood, skill development, medical support and education of the IDPs.

The Deputy Commissioners of all districts gave a comprehensive briefing on several key initiatives taken up for the IDPs.

The state government has established over 300 relief camps in Imphal valley and hilly regions to provide shelter to 59,415 men, women and children, who were displaced after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

