Union Home Secretary to chair J&K security review meet today

Jammu, March 23 (IANS) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan will chair a top-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir on Monday through video conferencing.

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Officials said the Union Home Secretary will review the security and financial position of the J&K Police in the present fiscal and also in 2026-2027.

The meeting will be attended by J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, senior officers at the police headquarters and the two Inspector Generals of Kashmir and Jammu divisions. The meeting will start at 2.30 pm.

The Union Home Secretary will chair the meeting through video conferencing from New Delhi. This will be the first high-level review of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir by the Union Home Secretary after the killing of four top terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit, including their commander Saifullah, in the upper reaches of Chatroo in Kishtwar district last month.

Sources said the strategy to further step up anti-terror operations in the mountains and forests of the UT, especially the Jammu region, where some foreign terrorists are suspected to be hiding, will come up for review.

As summer sets in, anti-terror operations will be intensified, the sources said.

The Union Home Ministry wants security agencies to go all out against the hiding terrorists.

Besides the Army, paramilitary forces and JKP, the specially-trained Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel have also been deployed in the mountains, forests and upper reaches where the terrorists are suspected to be hiding.

The SOG personnel have been well-trained to carry out anti-terror operations in extremely difficult areas and hostile weather.

The overground network of the terrorists also remains a cause of concern for the security agencies, the sources said, adding that once this nexus is cracked, the terrorists will find it difficult to survive, and all-out efforts are now being made in this direction.

There have been reports that some OGW networks have been cracked, and the police are close to smashing other such syndicates. As per the sources, the review of the financial position of Jammu and Kashmir is also high on the agenda at the meeting.

Expenditure of the budget during the current financial year of 2025-26, in which hardly 10 days have been left, and requirements of the police for 2026-26 will also be discussed at the meeting,’’ the sources said, pointing out that the JKP’s budget is now being directly funded by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The JKP is now a well-modernised force equipped with sophisticated weapons and equipment to tackle terrorists and all kinds of crimes.

However, the modernisation remains an ongoing process, and certain measures are being taken in this regard, the sources said. Various other issues, like follow-up of the previous meetings taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, will also figure in the meeting.

It may be mentioned here that Amit Shah visited the Jammu region from February 5-7 and chaired high-level security review and development-related meetings.

In the revised strategy, the J&K Police and the security forces are targeting terrorists, their OGWs and sympathisers to completely dismantle the terror support system in the union territory

Drug smugglers and those involved in hawala money rackets are also on the scanner of the security forces, as it is believed that funds generated by these activities are finally used to fund terrorism.

--IANS

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