Union Home Secretary arrives in Srinagar to review Amarnath Yatra security preparedness

Srinagar: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan arrived here on Tuesday to review the security preparedness for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra that starts on July 3.

Officials said the Union Home Secretary will review security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra and also review the prevailing security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Home Secretary is chairing the review meeting at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, GoC of the Army’s Srinagar headquartered 15 corps, Lt General Prashant Srivastava, ADG (CID) Nitish Kumar, senior officers of CAPFs and officers of other intelligence agencies are attending the meeting.

The annual Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level will last for 52 days this year, beginning on July 3 and ending on August 9.

Pilgrims approach the cave shrine either through the longer traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route. Those using the Pahalgam route in Anantnag district reach the cave shrine after three days, while those using the Baltal route in Ganderbal district return to the base camp the same day after having ‘darshan’ inside the cave shrine.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

This year’s Amarnath Yatra is taking place in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, and the authorities are taking no chances with the security arrangements put in place for the Yatra.

A multi-layered security manned by the Army, CAPFs and the J&K Police is already in place at the cave shrine, base camps and transit camps in addition to the route right from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu (starting point) for escorted convoys carrying the pilgrims to Baltal and Pahalgam.

Authorities have made arrangements for RFID tracking of yatris, real-time weather alerts, emergency evacuation protocols, and dedicated health camps to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra. RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) is a technology that uses radio waves to identify and track tags attached to objects.

Officials said that all aspects, including the minute details of security, have been attended to and there is a complete synergy between the army, CAPFs and the local police, all of whom are working as a well-oiled machine to ensure that every aspect of security is taken care of.

--IANS