Union Health Minister plants saplings in Rohtak, takes pledge for environment protection

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday inaugurated ‘Namo Van’ and planted saplings in Rohtak city, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badauli accompanied him, reaffirming their support for the tree plantation campaign.

Both of them, Union Minister JP Nadda and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, pledged to protect the environment by planting around 10,000 saplings, through the 'Namo Vans', with the active participation of Rohtak residents.

The tree plantation drive also saw large participation of women, youth, children and senior citizens.

Nadda underscored the Modi government’s commitment to building a green and Viksit Bharat and said that it is our collective responsibility to contribute to making this vision a reality.

He also encouraged women to participate in environmental protection in the same way they diligently manage their household responsibilities, and also become guardians of the environment by planting more saplings.

They also launched the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ campaign at the Rohtak event, reiterating the government’s resolve towards strengthening healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls, and children.

Several initiatives, like women’s health check-up camps, the fourth phase of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan’, and a Special Immunisation Drive, were rolled out. A symbolic ‘Poshan Maah’ was also launched, where the Union Minister symbolically fed a child with a nutritious meal.

The ‘8th Poshan Maah’ aims at spreading awareness about the importance of nutrition for pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls and children under six years of age.

Besides this, senior citizens above 70 years of age were provided with Vay Vandana cards under the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Beneficiaries of the scheme were also distributed Ayushman Cards on the occasion. Cancer survivors, who triumphed over the disease, were honoured as ‘Cancer Champions.’

Nadda and the Haryana CM also administered a pledge to the gathering, encouraging people to commit to organ donation.

--IANS

mr/uk