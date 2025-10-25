Union Civil Aviation Minister inaugurates 'future-ready' Terminal 2 at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, on Saturday inaugurated the upgraded Terminal-2 (T-2) at Delhi International Airport, marking its readiness with "Smart, Seamless, and Future-Ready" features under the GMR initiative.

The Minister's visit, preceded by a site inspection around 11:15 hrs, highlighted the airport's significance as a vital hub for national growth and connectivity.

During the ceremony, Naidu took a moment to highly appreciate the dedicated efforts and professionalism of CISF personnel in maintaining high standards of security and service.

The event saw attendance from senior officials, including ADG Vinita Thakur (IPS), IG. Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S (IPS), and GMR's Sudip Lakhatkia.

The operational and security preparations were efficiently supervised by DIG/CASO G. Siva Kumar, Comdt T-2 R. K. Singh, and DC T-2 Parminder Kaur, along with other CISF senior officers.

The newly refurbished T-2 is set to enhance passenger convenience and support the airport's growing traffic.

Later, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Union Minister said, “Under the globally acknowledged and nation-wide respected leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji, we are developing and transforming our airports into world-class transit hubs at an unprecedented pace. Handling nearly 50 per cent of the Northern region’s total passenger traffic and managing nearly 50,000 transfers every day, Delhi is emerging as a preferred transfer hub. And I believe this has been possible only because of DIAL’s continuous push for upgrading the infrastructure and enhancing passenger throughput.”

“Now the 40-year-old legacy Terminal 2 of Delhi has been reimagined and revitalised to serve the modern aspirations and growing demand. I would like to extend heartiest congratulations and deepest appreciation to DIAL and GMR for executing an efficient, smart, and passenger-centric modernisation work for Terminal 2. Every traveller passing through here will experience the essence of a Connected, Competitive, and Caring India,” he added.

The future-ready Terminal 2 integrates advanced systems and automation to deliver a smarter, faster, and more efficient passenger journey.

Some of its key features include- Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) facility — introduced at T2 — enabling passengers to check in bags independently, reducing queues and saving time, six new Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBBs) and smart design features such as swing doors on the boarding bridge that open and close like a regular hinged door (as opposed to sliding doors) and side-covering cushions (padded surfaces along the sides of the boarding bridge) improve safety and aesthetics.

--IANS

sas/dan