Union Budget will serve as foundation for Viksit Bharat, says BJP; Cong calls for ground-level focus

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday, the BJP hails it as a historic day, while Congress calls for a focus on ground-level realities.

Read More

Reacting to the upcoming Budget, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Arun Sao said, “Today is a very auspicious and historic day. This budget will serve as the foundation for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. It will be a budget aimed at moving forward with the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and will focus on inclusive growth across sectors.”

Congress MP Sukhdev Bhagat offered a critical perspective, stating, “I hope this budget reflects ground realities and benefits the common people. The economic survey I have seen mentions GDP growth, but unemployment persists. Ground realities, especially in Jharkhand, are not adequately represented, even though several MPs were elected from there. Tribal communities require additional support, and data should not only be highlighted but also be reflective of on-ground conditions. In the previous budget, deductions were given for the education sector, but this time, priority should be on the health and education sectors.”

Sitharaman arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday and met President Droupadi Murmu ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament. This marks her ninth consecutive Budget presentation, making her the first woman finance minister to achieve this milestone.

Sitharaman’s Budget comes at a time when the Indian economy is navigating both domestic and global challenges. While domestic demand has held up and inflation has moderated, uncertainties such as volatile commodity prices, geopolitical tensions, and ongoing trade frictions pose risks. The Budget is expected to balance fiscal prudence with measures aimed at sustaining growth, boosting infrastructure, and generating employment.

Economists anticipate an emphasis on defence, infrastructure, capital expenditure, power, and affordable housing, alongside selective initiatives to stimulate consumption. Maintaining fiscal discipline will also be a priority, with the fiscal deficit projected to ease to 4.4 per cent for FY26.

--IANS

rs/dpb