Union Budget will create better investment environment in MP: Minister

Rewa, Feb 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Wednesday that provisions made in the Union Budget for 2026 will create a better environment for investment and industrial establishment.

Vijayvargiya made this statement while addressing a press conference in Rewa district, which was part of the Madhya Pradesh BJP’s ongoing campaign to highlight the Union Budget across the state through public and media interactions.

The Minister stated that the main objective of this budget is rapid and sustainable economic growth, fulfilment of public aspirations, capacity building, and providing equal opportunities to all families, regions, and sectors.

“This budget is not merely a compilation of financial provisions, but a structured roadmap for economic development based on ease of doing business. This budget will play a decisive role in establishing Madhya Pradesh as a continuously developing state,” Vijayvargiya said.

He further pointed out that the budget includes a strategy for connecting with global markets, expanding exports, and attracting long-term investments, which will greatly benefit Madhya Pradesh in the coming years.

Vijayvargiya stated that provisions made for the MSME sector will boost the confidence of investors to establish new industries in Madhya Pradesh.

“This budget fulfils public expectations along with sustainable economic development. Prime Minister Modi has, time and again, strengthened the country through his decisions and made the world realise India's strength,” he added.

Local BJP MLAs Narendra Prajapati (Mangawan assembly seat in Rewa) and Surendra Singh (Chitrakoot in Satna) also joined the Vijayvargiya during the press conference at the district party office, according to state co-media in-charge, Anil Patel.

BJP has won seven out of the total eight Assembly seats from Rewa district, including Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and former Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam.

Later, it was informed that after coming from Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya addressed the press and then left for Jabalpur.

