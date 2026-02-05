Union Budget will boost MSMEs: Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) Gujarat is set to gain significantly from the Union Budget 2026-27, which focuses on advancing economic growth, enhancing infrastructure, and promoting inclusive development, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Patel described the budget as a “strong foundation for building a developed India” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He highlighted that the budget is guided by three core priorities: boosting sustainable economic growth, promoting active public participation in national prosperity through capacity building, and advancing inclusive development across all regions.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the budget allocates Rs 10,000 crore for the Bio-Pharma Strength Programme, aimed at establishing India as a global bio-pharma manufacturing hub.

“Gujarat, as a leader in the pharmaceutical sector, will also benefit from this initiative,” he said.

He added that six new schemes to support the textile sector would provide momentum to the state’s textile industry.

Patel also emphasised the role of over 4.29 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which form the backbone of Gujarat’s economy.

“The Union Budget has announced a Rs 10,000 crore SME fund to create ‘Champion MSMEs’, offering direct benefits and improved liquidity for the sector,” he said.

On infrastructure, Patel said Gujarat is advancing as a semiconductor hub with four plants and will benefit from the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 announced in the budget.

The Chief Minister also noted improvements under the PM Gati-Shakti initiative, including a dedicated freight corridor from Dankuni to Surat, which will enhance trade and logistics efficiency for the state’s industries.

The extension of the 10-year tax holiday in GIFT City to 20 years, Patel said, is expected to attract long-term investment with greater confidence.

He added that the development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities with populations above 500,000 as City Economic Regions would ensure smaller cities grow alongside larger urban centres.

Highlighting Gujarat’s contribution to national growth, Patel said, "Central devolution under the 16th Finance Commission has been increased from 3.48% to 3.75%, which will accelerate infrastructure development, including in rural areas."

On employment and skill development, Patel said the budget supports training 20 lakh professionals in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) sector by 2030, with 15,000 schools and 500 colleges establishing Content Creator Labs.

“This will benefit Gujarat’s ambitious youth,” he added.

