Union Budget to boost social welfare in Delhi: Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Saturday lauded the Union Budget 2026–27, saying that the enhanced allocation for social justice and welfare sectors will help take both the nation and Delhi to new heights.

Read More

He highlighted that provisions for sectors related to social justice and welfare have been increased by approximately 12.5 per cent to around Rs 14,800 crore, which will strengthen efforts for the upliftment of weaker and disadvantaged sections.

The Minister, who also heads departments of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes Welfare, Cooperation and Elections, described the Budget as a significant step towards the country’s holistic development and the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

Ravindra Indraj Singh stated that the Budget presented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritises social justice, inclusive development and the empowerment of deprived sections of society.

He said to ensure greater participation of Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class students and youth, a provision of over Rs 9,200 crore has been made, which will expand opportunities in education, skill development and employment.

For the empowerment of persons with disabilities, the Budget provides approximately Rs 1,350 crore, enabling access to assistive devices, skill development and employment opportunities, said Ravinder Indraj Singh.

For senior citizens, the decision to train more than 1.5 lakh caregivers to strengthen the care ecosystem will prove especially beneficial for urban states, particularly Delhi, he said.

In the healthcare sector, provisions for expanding trauma care, emergency services and cancer day-care facilities are also important steps for the welfare of vulnerable sections of society.

Highlighting the cooperation sector, the Minister said that with a provision of approximately Rs 1,150 crore, this sector has witnessed an increase of about 45 per cent, which will promote agriculture, digitalisation, training and employment.

Initiatives have also been taken to make essential commodities available to the general public at affordable rates through cooperative institutions and stores, said the Minister.

In Delhi, efforts will also be made to develop training and institutional infrastructure to promote the cooperative movement, he said.

Ravinder Indraj Singh said that this Budget carries forward the ideals of social justice and equal opportunity envisioned by Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar and keeps the upliftment of the exploited, deprived and Antyodaya sections at its core.

He expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Hon’ble Union Finance Minister, stating that this Budget will help take both the nation and Delhi to new heights.

--IANS

rch/uk