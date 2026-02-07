Union budget focuses on youth, farmers, women and poor: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, Feb 7 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the Union Budget 2026–27, presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, lays strong emphasis on development across all sectors, including education, health, defence and infrastructure.

Read More

Addressing the ‘Budget Yuva Conference’ organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pradesh Yuva Morcha here, the Chief Minister said the budget reflects the development-oriented vision of PM Modi and underlines the responsibility of every citizen to contribute sincerely to nation-building.

Saha noted that Sitharaman is the only woman Finance Minister to have presented the Union Budget nine times consecutively.

“This budget reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. All sectors have been addressed separately and systematically. With this presentation, the Union Budget has now been delivered around 80 times. Earlier, the Railway Budget and the General Budget were presented separately, but they were merged after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the primary objective of the budget is to outline the country’s income and expenditure while identifying priority areas for development.

“The budget sets the direction for development in key sectors such as infrastructure and health, with appropriate financial allocations. Around 15 per cent of the total budget has been allocated to the defence sector this year,” Saha said.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s focus on four key sections of society — youth, farmers, the poor and women — the Chief Minister said that inclusive development of these groups would eliminate the need for caste-based divisions.

“Keeping these four sections in mind, several provisions have been included in this year’s budget. With a focus on employment generation for youth, the budget has envisioned the creation of 3.5 crore jobs through the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana,” he said.

Saha added that the budget also prioritises farmers’ welfare by ensuring fair prices for agricultural produce and strengthening infrastructure in the agriculture sector.

BJP State President and MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, former MP Rebati Tripura, State Yuva Morcha President and MLA Sushanta Deb, along with other party leaders and workers, were present at the conference.

--IANS

sc/pgh