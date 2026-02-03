Union Budget a huge disappointment, TN will respond in Assembly polls, says Stalin

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Terming the Union Budget for 2026–27 a "huge disappointment" for the people of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said the state would deliver a fitting political response to the BJP-led NDA government in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Interacting with reporters in Chennai, Stalin made it clear that the state had expected meaningful allocations and policy support from the Centre but received none.

"I have said it earlier. There was only disappointment. We expected there would be some change. There was no change. We only got disappointment," he said.

Describing the Budget as a setback to Tamil Nadu’s development aspirations, the Chief Minister added that the people would not forget the neglect.

"The people will teach a lesson for this," he remarked, hinting that the forthcoming elections would serve as a referendum on the Centre’s approach towards the State.

At the same time, Stalin struck a conciliatory tone when asked about his political rivals. "I don’t consider anyone as enemies, I only see them as friends," he said, signalling that his focus remained on governance rather than confrontation.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated several public welfare projects in his Kolathur Assembly constituency.

A major highlight was the opening of a new multi-storeyed healthcare facility constructed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority at a cost of Rs 11.74 crore.

The building houses a range of medical services aimed at improving access to treatment for residents. The first floor accommodates a physiotherapy centre, while the second floor includes an artificial limb centre to assist differently-abled patients.

Dialysis services will be provided on the third floor, and the fourth floor has been equipped with additional patient care facilities, including a blood purification unit.

Stalin also inaugurated six new ration shops in the locality and opened a park developed near Kolathur Lake to offer recreational space for families.

As part of his outreach, he distributed books, laptops and other assistance to students and beneficiaries.

Ministers K.R. Periakaruppan, Ma. Subramanian, and P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, legislators and senior officials attended the events, underscoring the government’s focus on both welfare measures and infrastructure development ahead of the election year.

--IANS

aal/vd