Union Budget 26-27 reflects PM Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat', aims to raise income of every family: Tripura CM

Agartala, Feb 3 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that the Union Budget 2026-27 places strong emphasis on increasing the income of every family and improving the socio-economic condition of the people, while clearly reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters here on Monday, Chief Minister Saha added that the Prime Minister's welfare-oriented thinking is evident throughout the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday.

"Special importance has been given to infrastructure development, particularly in the education sector. The budget lays strong emphasis on providing quality education," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the objective of the press conference was to inform the people of Tripura about the key features of the Union Budget through the media.

"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27, which is her ninth budget and the 80th budget in Parliament. Her budget speech lasted about one hour and 25 minutes," he said, adding that he was "very happy" with the budget.

Saying that the budget carries a clear glimpse of the Prime Minister's roadmap for a developed India by 2047, Chief Minister Saha thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Finance Minister for presenting a future-oriented budget focused on economic growth and social development.

The Chief Minister said special emphasis has been laid on infrastructure development and capital expenditure to boost future connectivity, logistics and urban development.

"The Finance Minister has stated that India's economy is now very strong, and this strength is helping the country move forward. The Prime Minister's vision of making India a developed nation is clearly reflected in the budget," he added.

Chief Minister Saha noted that the budget has been framed around the Prime Minister's four key focus groups -- youth, farmers, the poor and women.

"Farmers have been given priority to ensure fair prices for their produce, along with strengthening agricultural infrastructure. Health services have also received attention to ensure affordable healthcare for all, with special focus on mental health and trauma centres," he said.

Highlighting the focus on education, the Chief Minister added that quality infrastructure development has been prioritised across schools, colleges, technical institutions and other educational facilities.

He also said the budget includes major initiatives for road, railway, aviation and waterways development, youth skill development programmes, promotion of renewable energy, pollution reduction, tax concessions for the middle class, taxpayer-friendly reforms, and substantial financial allocation to strengthen the defence sector.

Chief Minister Saha added that the budget rests on three main pillars -- development of the marginalised sections, infrastructure development, and the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas", along with priority to six key focus areas.

Former MP Rebati Tripura, Sepahijala District BJP President Supriya Das Dutta, and others were present at the press conference.

