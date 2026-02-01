Union Budget 2026 is for development, ‘Viksit Bharat’: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju welcomed the Budget 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Sunday, describing it as practical, development-oriented, and aligned with the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, he said the budget focuses on real reforms rather than rhetoric and aims to strengthen inclusive growth across the country.

"Today’s budget is very practical for ‘Viksit Bharat’. It reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Reform Express', which was clearly visible in the announcements. This budget is not about empty slogans; it is about development and nation-building. I am very happy with the budget."

He further highlighted key announcements, saying that the budget includes several important packages, particularly for the eastern region and the Buddhist circuit.

"There have been significant announcements for minority communities as well. As the minister concerned, I will sit with them and work on implementation. We have received a very good budget in this regard. As a minister, I am satisfied, and as a citizen, I feel happy and excited. There is also special focus on the Northeast and eastern India," Rijiju added.

Reacting to the budget, BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was an effective and future-oriented budget.

"This budget focuses on development leading up to 2047. It covers almost every sector, including students, youth, and infrastructure, and it also provides significant relief under the tax regime," he said. He added that the Opposition may criticise the budget, but noted that they rarely acknowledge positive initiatives taken by the government.

JD-U Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha also welcomed the budget, pointing to India’s resilience amid global challenges.

"At a time of tariff wars and an uncertain global environment, India’s growth remains positive, with the Economic Survey projecting 6.8 per cent growth. In this budget, efforts have been made to address the needs of women, youth, and farmers," he said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said the budget reinforces India’s ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"We are currently the fourth-largest economy in the world, and under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, our goal is to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. The government’s primary objective is to promote businesses and provide better facilities to nearly 1.4 billion citizens," he said.

He further added that the second part of the budget focuses on new initiatives in artificial intelligence, electronics, and information technology.

"The budget lays emphasis on promoting AI, electronics manufacturing, and boosting customs duty reforms. For the common people, there is a focus on upgrading district hospitals, with allocations of around Rs 12,000 crore. Infrastructure development is also being prioritised, especially in the relatively backward eastern parts of the country. Projects such as shipbuilding in Varanasi and Patna show the government’s commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he added.

