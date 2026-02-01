Union Budget 2026 focuses on every citizen, will take India from 4th largest economy to third: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026, the BJP on Sunday hailed it as a people-centric budget guided by the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', focusing on every section of society and said that it will help India move from being the world’s fourth-largest economy to the third-largest.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament after the Budget was presented, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said, “This budget touches every sector of the Indian economy and is meant for every citizen, truly reflecting ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. Sectors like telecom and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) have received a strong boost."

He said that the budget "takes forward the Prime Minister’s vision of capitalising on India’s growth potential".

"We have seen growth of close to 7.5 per cent, strong control over inflation, and a massive jump in capital expenditure from Rs 2 lakh crore in earlier years to nearly Rs 11 lakh crore this year and Rs 12 lakh crore next year. This budget will empower India and put the country on a trajectory from the fourth-largest to the third-largest economy," Scindia added.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary thanked the Finance Minister for presenting a clear long-term roadmap.

“I thank the Finance Minister for explaining what India will look like in 2047, outlining the three Kartavyas, highlighting six key issues for a ‘Viksit Bharat’, and providing details about several important schemes,” he said.

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain praised the Finance Minister’s achievement, stating, “Nirmala Sitharaman is the first woman Finance Minister to present the budget for the ninth time. There is a wave of happiness across the country. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman. We watched the Budget Session along with our National President, Nitin Nabin.”

BJP MP Vivek Thakur described the budget as forward-looking.

“This is a comprehensive budget that addresses every dimension of a developed India. Whether it is rural development, agriculture, or infrastructure, the budget is preparing the nation for future challenges and opportunities,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat said the budget reflects the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

“This budget, presented by the Finance Minister under the leadership of the Prime Minister, represents inclusive growth. It takes into account all sections of society and focuses on development and progress. It is truly a historic budget for the people of India,” he stated.

BJP MP Raju Bista also lauded the budget, calling it “excellent, historic, and visionary.”

He said it fulfils the aspirations of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and touches the lives of farmers, labourers, youth, rural populations, and residents of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “Today’s budget has been prepared with India’s 2047 vision in mind. Every aspect that can strengthen the country’s economy and empower its people has been carefully included.”

BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi highlighted key economic indicators, stating, “It is a very good budget. Our economy is performing well, with GDP estimated at 7.4 per cent and inflation at 1.7 per cent. The fiscal deficit has been contained at 4.4 per cent. The budget promotes all-round development and is truly for a ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma added that the budget is especially encouraging for youth, women, farmers, and entrepreneurs, providing strong support for education, healthcare, startups, tourism, transport, and exports.

--IANS

jk/sd/