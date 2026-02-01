Union Budget 2026-27: Leaders voice high hopes, expect focus on farmers, women

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday, political leaders from across states have expressed optimism that the budget will prioritise farmers, women and other sections of society, while also giving fresh momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Read More

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, speaking to reporters, said, "The Union Budget is being presented in Parliament today. This budget will be inclusive, serving as a milestone for the overall development of farmers, youth, women and all sectors of the country. Most importantly, it will support India's vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat."

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa also expressed hope that the hopes of the state would be fulfilled in this budget.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "In line with the hopes of the entire nation and of Rajasthan, the budget will surely be presented. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carrying forward his dream and vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The farmers, women, labourers, everyone will get what they deserve."

BJP MP Naresh Bansal also expressed confidence in the Union Finance Minister's approach, telling IANS, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has worked to bring relief to every section of society through her budgets. Be it farmers, women, the middle class or others, everyone gets some benefit from the budget. I hope this budget will be known for encouraging MSMEs and improving ease of doing business."

Meanwhile, BJD MP Sasmit Patra outlined a series of expectations from the Union Budget, particularly from the perspective of states like Odisha.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "We have many expectations today from the Union Budget. The first is for the states -- whether states like Odisha will get their rightful dues relating to special assistance, especially because we face natural disasters more frequently. We also expect special support because infrastructural development in national highways, railways and connectivity needs improvement, and we need to see fiscal justice relating to the revision of coal royalty."

He said that this Union Budget must show a "roadmap where the Centre is willing to provide more to the states".

"Odisha has been requesting three more AIIMS hospitals. We have also been expecting infrastructural development through more national highways and railway projects. Let us see what happens," he further added.

Highlighting expectations from various sections of society, Patra added, "The expectations of the middle class, the expectations of the youth, the expectations of the poor that more livelihood support will be provided, and the expectations of farmers and gig workers -- we hope these will also be in focus. We hope that this budget will not be just a window dressing of numbers, but a budget that impacts the common man and helps India move faster on the highway of economic growth."

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said expectations from the central budget were particularly high in Bihar.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Our expectations from the central budget are very high. The reason is clear. During the Congress government's 60 years in power, Bihar experienced a prolonged period of colonial-style exploitation, where the state was systematically drained and its resources misused, which was deeply unfortunate."

"However, over the past 11 years, if we compare this period with the earlier UPA government, Bihar has received nearly 3.5 times more central assistance than before," the JD(U) leader said.

--IANS

sd/dpb