Union Budget 2025: Greenfield Airports and Western Kosi Canal Project Boost Bihar

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that Greenfield airports will be felicitated in Bihar in addition to the expansion of the capacity of the Patna Airport and a brownfield airport in Bihta.

Presenting the Union Budget, FM Sitharaman said, "Greenfield airports will be felicitated in Bihar to meet the future needs of the state. These will be in addition to the expansion of the capacity of Patna airport and a brownfield airport in Bihta."

She also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

"Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

The Finance Minister also announced the establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar to provide a strong fillip to food processing activities in the entire Eastern region.

Emphasizing the UDAN scheme, Sitharaman said that it has enabled 1.5 crore middle-class people to meet their aspiration for speedier travel.

"The scheme has connected 88 ports, and airports and operationalized 619 routes," she said while announcing a modified version of the scheme.

"Udaan has Inspired by that success, a modified Udaan scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry four crore passengers in the next 10 years. The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly aspirational and northeastern regional districts," FM Sitharaman said.

In her budget speech, she said Budget 2025 continues the government's efforts to accelerate growth, inclusive development, private sector investments, uplift household sentiments, and enhance the spending power of India's rising middle-class.

The budget session of parliament that began on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4. The budget speech outlined the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements. (ANI)