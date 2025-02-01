Union Budget 2025-26: Key Priorities for Growth, Inclusive Development, and Economic Empowerment

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-26, outlining key priorities to accelerate economic growth, ensure inclusive development, support industries, and enhance household sentiment.

The budget also emphasized increasing spending power for India's growing middle class.

She said "Union Budget 2025-26 with an effort to a. Accelerate growth b. Secure inclusive development c. Invigorate society and industry d. Uplift household sentiment and e. Enhance spending on power of India's rising middle class".

While acknowledging ongoing geopolitical challenges that could slow global economic growth, the Finance Minister expressed confidence in India's strong economic foundation. The government's development policies and structural reforms over the past decade have positioned India as the world's fastest-growing major economy. This has strengthened global confidence in India's potential, making the next five years crucial for achieving holistic development.

The Finance Minister highlighted the government's vision of 'Sabka Vikas' (Development for All), aiming for balanced growth across all regions. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government aims to unlock India's full potential and enhance its global standing.

She added "Our economy is the fastest-growing among all major global economies. Our development track record of the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention. Confidence in India's capability and potential has only grown in this period. We see the next five years as a unique opportunity to realize 'Sabka Vikas', stimulating balanced growth of all regions".

Quoting renowned Telugu poet and playwright Gurajada Apparao, the minister emphasized that a country is not just its land but its people. With this philosophy, the government's vision for Viksit Bharat (Developed India) includes:

Eradicating poverty

Ensuring 100% quality education for children

Providing affordable and comprehensive healthcare

Developing a skilled workforce with meaningful employment

Increasing women's participation in the economy to 70 per cent

Strengthening India's agricultural sector to make it the "food basket of the world"

The budget sets a clear path for India's growth, focusing on economic empowerment, industrial progress, and societal well-being. With a strong track record and ambitious targets, the government is determined to drive the nation toward greater prosperity in the coming years. (ANI)