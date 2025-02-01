Union Budget 2025-26: FM Sitharaman Unveils Modified UDAN Scheme for 120 New Destinations

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, announced a Modified UDAN scheme aimed at enhancing regional connectivity by adding 120 new destinations and carrying 4 crore additional passengers over the next decade.

The scheme will focus on developing helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational, and northeastern districts, ensuring improved accessibility in remote regions.

She said, "Modified UDAN scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore additional passengers in the next 10 years."

To address the growing aviation demands in Bihar, Sitharaman stated that greenfield airports will be facilitated in the state.

These airports will supplement the existing capacity of Patna airport and include the development of a brownfield airport in Bihta, strengthening Bihar's air infrastructure to support its economic growth.

Sitharaman said, "The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational and northeast regional districts. Greenfield airports will be facilitated in Bihar to meet the future needs of the state. These will be in addition to the capacity of Patna airport and a brownfield airport in Bihta."

In a significant move for Bihar's agriculture sector, Sitharaman announced financial support for the Western Kosi Canal Extension, Renovation, and Modernization (ERM) project in Mithalanchal.

The initiative aims to benefit over 50,000 hectares of farmland, providing much-needed irrigation support to farmers in the region.

She stated, "Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project, benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50000 hectares of land in the Mithalanchal region of Bihar."

This project aligns with the government's commitment to improving agricultural productivity and water resource management.

With these measures, the Union Budget 2025-26 reinforces the government's focus on regional connectivity, infrastructure expansion, and rural development, ensuring inclusive economic progress across the country. (ANI)