Unidentified man’s movements during Pawan Kalyan’s visit raise concern

Amaravati, Nov 28 (IANS) Movements of a man during Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Razole constituency in the BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts have raised concern.

The man came close to the Deputy Chief Minister during his visit on Wednesday.

The office of the Deputy Chief Minister brought to the notice of the Superintendent of Police of Konaseema district that when he was inspecting the coconut plantations damaged by the Shankaragupta drain, and while interacting with the officials and during a subsequent programme, the man was seen close to the Deputy Chief Minister.

The Deputy Chief Minister's Office received information that he was a worker of the opposition YSR Congress Party from the Razole constituency. The officials suspected his movement and behaviour and brought this matter to the notice of the SP.

The Deputy CM’s office demanded an inquiry into the incident. They wanted to know how the man got past the programme and reached close to the Deputy CM.

The Jana Sena leader is also a popular actor, and similar incidents were reported during his visits earlier.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan on Friday participated in a programme at Amaravati where Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the foundation stone for the regional headquarters of 15 public sector banks and insurance companies.

He said in his speech that the foundation of Banking Street is the biggest step in giving economic power to Amaravati.

He said that the offices of major banks and financial institutions will be located in one place, which will speed up financial activities and business transactions.

He believes that this will also increase confidence among investors and help establish Amaravati as a financial hub.

Pawan Kalyan noted that the establishment of these financial institutions will bring investments of Rs. 1,328 crore to the capital and provide job opportunities to about 6,500 people.

He stated that the trust of the farmers who kept their word and gave 34,915 acres of land for the future of the state is the foundation of Amaravati.

--IANS

ms/dan