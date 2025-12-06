Unidentified bike-borne assailants loot Rs 5.25 lakh from trader in Patna

Patna, Dec 6 (IANS) Criminals struck again in Patna on Saturday, as bike-borne miscreants looted lakhs of rupees from an oil businessman in broad daylight in the Beur police station area, exposing once again the rising fearlessness of criminals in Bihar's state capital.

The incident took place near Bishunpur Pakri, where Manoj Kumar, the owner of Raj Hans Store and involved in the oil business, was returning home after collecting dues from Aitwarpur and other nearby locations.

According to the victim, he noticed two unidentified bike-borne criminals following him.

As soon as he reached Bishunpur Pakri, the duo closed in, snatched the victim's bag containing Rs 5.25 lakh, and sped away.

"The incident happened so quickly that before I could understand anything, the bike-borne assailants had fled with the money," Manoj Kumar told the police.

After receiving the information about the robbery, multiple police teams from the Beur police station reached the spot and began an investigation.

A blockade has been put in place, and the police have started a manhunt to track down the criminals.

CCTV cameras installed in the area and along possible escape routes are being scanned to identify the culprits.

Police claim the arrests will be made soon.

The robbery took place on a day when the Bihar Police had taken a significant step towards digital transformation with the launch of the Citizen Service Portal app, enabling residents to connect with police services from home and ensuring faster redressal of complaints.

Launching the app, Bihar Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the initiative will bridge the gap between police and the public and strengthen transparency.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, "Bihar is not for criminals. Anyone trying to break the law will either have to reform or leave the state."

He directed the district officials to respond swiftly to crimes, maintain stringent surveillance on criminal activities, and ensure visible policing.

He reiterated that the NDA government has implemented a zero-tolerance policy against land, sand, and liquor mafias.

--IANS

ajk/khz