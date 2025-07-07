<p><img src='https://iansportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/thumbnails/20250701065F.jpg' data-title='Ungaludan Stalin’ camps to be held from July 15 across Chennai wards></p><p>Chennai, July 7 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will launch the next phase of its flagship citizen outreach programme, ‘Ungaludan Stalin’, from July 15, bringing a range of civic and welfare services directly to residents across all 200 wards in the city.<p>According to an official release, six wards will host the first set of camps on the opening day — Ward 25 (Madhavaram Zone), Ward 38 (Tondiarpet Zone), Ward 76 (Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zone), Ward 109 (Teynampet Zone), Ward 143 (Valasaravakkam Zone), and Ward 168 (Adyar Zone).</p><p>The camps will function between 9 A.M. and 3 P.M. The initiative, personally overseen by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, aims to address residents’ grievances, ensure delivery of welfare schemes, and improve access to public services.</p><p>Each ward will host two such camps between July 15 and October 31, ensuring comprehensive citywide coverage.</p><p>In total, around 2,000 trained volunteers will be involved in the programme.</p><p>Beginning Monday, volunteers will start distributing application forms door-to-door across selected areas, along with detailed information on available services, required documents, and the process for availing benefits.</p><p>Residents will have access to on-the-spot grievance redressal, document verification, welfare enrolments, and even medical services at these camps.</p><p>Once applications are submitted, officials will ensure they are processed within 45 days, the Corporation stated.</p><p>The programme will roll out in phases, with Phase 1 covering 109 wards between July 15 and August 14. The remaining wards will be covered in subsequent phases through October.</p><p>‘Ungaludan Stalin’ was initially conceptualised as a grassroots governance model that encourages direct citizen engagement.</p><p>The camps act as platforms where residents can submit applications for old age pensions, smart ration cards, birth/death certificates, house tax-related corrections, and more — all under one roof.</p><p>Officials said this model has helped speed up service delivery, reduce bureaucratic delays, and foster greater trust between the public and the administration.</p><p>Residents are encouraged to participate actively and make use of the services provided, as this initiative continues to be a crucial link between government and grassroots.</p><p>--IANS</p><p>aal/rad</p></p>