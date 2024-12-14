'Unfortunate, shameful': BJP's Agnimitra Paul after bail to former RG Kar Principal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 14 (ANI): BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Friday slammed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for delays in filing the chargesheet in the Abhaya case, the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, calling the handling of the investigation "unfortunate and shameful."

She also questioned the motives of certain CBI officers and assured the victim's family of BJP's unwavering support.

Speaking to ANI, Paul said, "It is very unfortunate and quite shameful. We are extremely upset by the way the case of Abhaya is being solved. I am not sure what agenda these few officers of the CBI have. Why are they not submitting the chargesheet at the right time?"

Highlighting the importance of the case, she added, "This is not an ordinary case. It is being looked at by 10 crore people of the state. The court had assured the parents of Abhaya that if they felt that the CBI was not going ahead with the case properly, they could submit an appeal in the court."

Paul further assured the family of BJP's full support, stating, "West Bengal BJP stands with the parents of Abhaya, and we will do whatever is required. We will not tolerate this."

Earlier in the day, the mother of the deceased trainee doctor expressed disappointment over the CBI's failure to file a chargesheet within 90 days, which led to the bail of former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station's former officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal.

Speaking about the delay, she told ANI, "We are very disappointed that CBI did not file the chargesheet in 90 days. CBI did not work, and hence those people got bail. This is very disappointing."

The delay in filing the chargesheet resulted in bail being granted to the accused, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh. Earlier in the day, the Sealdah Court granted bail after the CBI missed the legal deadline for submitting the chargesheet.

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. Shortly after the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.

However, the CBI filed a chargesheet on November 29 regarding financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The chargesheet named Sandip Ghosh, along with others, including Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for their involvement in financial misconduct. This investigation was ordered by the Calcutta High Court.

In addition to the corruption case, Sandip Ghosh also faced questioning related to the murder case. The CBI conducted polygraph tests on him as part of their investigation.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Roy, the main suspect in the rape and murder, denied the charges against him. From a police van on November 11, he claimed, "I am telling you it was Vineet Goyal (former Kolkata Police Commissioner) who conspired the whole thing (rape and murder of RG Kar Medical College resident doctor) and framed me. They had threatened me, and there were other big officers involved." (ANI)

