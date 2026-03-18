'Unfortunate incident': Leaders condemn dumping of non-veg food into Ganga during iftar in Varanasi

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) In Varanasi, the arrest of 14 youths for allegedly dumping non-vegetarian food into the River Ganga during an Iftar party on a boat has drawn strong reactions from political leaders on Wednesday.

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Speaking to IANS, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav called it “an unfortunate incident that non-vegetarian waste was thrown into the river, thereby polluting the sacred waters of the Ganga. In Sanatan Dharma, the Ganga is revered as a mother and a holy entity, and places like Varanasi Ghats hold immense spiritual significance.”

Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi echoed the sentiment, stating, “This is absolutely correct; such actions should not happen. The Ganga, the giver of salvation, is worshipped by people across the country. We perform rituals there, and people go to the river to purify themselves.”

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar emphasised that protecting the river is also “the responsibility of the Uttar Pradesh government. The Ganga River is holy, and both Hindus and Muslims respect it.”

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media showing a group of people holding an Iftar party on a small boat in the middle of the Ganga.

The footage, widely shared on Instagram and other platforms, reportedly shows individuals consuming non-vegetarian food like chicken biryani and disposing of leftovers into the river, triggering outrage over the disrespect shown to the sacred waters.

Following a complaint lodged by a BJP youth wing leader, the Kotwali police registered a case under multiple sections, including those related to outraging religious feelings, environmental pollution, and public nuisance. Police have arrested 14 individuals connected to the incident, including the boat operator, while continuing to verify the authenticity of the video and identify all persons involved.

The incident has sparked debates on social media and among political leaders about maintaining religious sanctity and protecting the environment.

The Ganga, revered by millions across India, holds immense spiritual importance, particularly at Varanasi Ghats, where devotees perform rituals, ceremonial baths, and offerings. Authorities have assured strict action while emphasising the need for public awareness regarding the sacredness of the river.

--IANS

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