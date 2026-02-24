‘Undignified, ill-conceived, malicious’: Delhi L-G on AI Summit protest by Congress

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday told a Congress delegation that the undignified protest at the venue of the AI Summit last week was ill-conceived, malicious, and amounted to jeopardising the national image on international fora.

The L-G made these remarks before a delegation of Congress party comprising Ajay Maken, MP and Treasurer, AICC, and Devendra Yadav, President, DPCC, and other leaders, said a statement by a Lok Niwas official.

The meeting coincided with the arrest of Uday Bhanu Chib, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), by Delhi Police on Tuesday over the shirtless protest at Bharat Mandapan during the AI Impact Summit on February 20.

The Congress leaders had sought a meeting with the L-G to present a memorandum to him regarding the recent police action against Indian Youth Congress volunteers, following their conduct and behaviour at the recently concluded AI Summit.

While receiving the memorandum, the L-G told the delegation categorically that, without prejudice to the legal merits of the case, the act of the Youth Congress volunteers was prima facie aimed at derogating the nation, on an occasion where an extremely important and topical international event was underway, said a statement issued by Lok Niwas.

While underlining that the AI Summit was not being hosted by any individual or a political party, but India as a nation, the L-G criticised the protesters’ actions in the strictest terms.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress chief accused the Delhi Police of harassing the IYC protesters who staged a shirtless protest.

Yadav said that the Delhi police seem to be completely in the dark about the Mandapam incident and were picking up Congress workers from their homes who had nothing to do with the case.

He said that this action of the police is totally illegal and condemnable, adding that it was illegal for the police to make Congress workers sit in the Tilak Marg police station on the pretext of questioning them in a bid to harass them.

