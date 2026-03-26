Undertrial prisoner dies by suicide in Mathura jail, probe ordered

Mathura, March 26 (IANS) An undertrial prisoner lodged in a district jail in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura died by suicide after allegedly being distressed over not getting bail, officials said on Thursday.

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The prisoner succumbed during treatment, triggering panic within the jail administration and prompting an inquiry into the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh, a resident of Govardhan, who had been lodged in the district jail since May 2025, in a case registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

According to officials, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Suresh went to the toilet inside the barracks but did not return for an unusually long time.

After nearly ten minutes, on-duty Constables grew suspicious and went to check on Suresh.

Upon opening the toilet door, they found Suresh hanging from the latch of the gate, allegedly using his lower garment.

The sight shocked the jail staff, who immediately brought Suresh down and rushed him to the jail hospital for emergency treatment.

Given Suresh's critical condition, doctors referred him to the district hospital.

However, despite efforts to save him, Suresh succumbed during treatment in the early hours of Thursday, officials confirmed.

Mathura Jail Superintendent Anshuman Garg said that preliminary information suggests Suresh had been under mental stress for a considerable period due to the delay in securing bail.

The prisoner's family had also approached the Allahabad High Court seeking relief, but even on March 24, his case could not be listed for hearing.

"Before the incident, he (Suresh) had spoken to his father over the phone and expressed deep frustration over his situation," Garg said, adding that all aspects of the case are being examined.

The incident led to panic among jail authorities, with senior officials rushing to assess the situation.

Authorities have initiated a formal inquiry to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to Suresh's suicide and to determine whether there was any lapse in his monitoring or care.

Officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

--IANS

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