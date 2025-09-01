‘Understand history, speak with maturity’: Sumitra Mahajan to Rahul Gandhi

Indore, Sep 1 (IANS) Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday criticised the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the recent controversy surrounding the remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, saying that he needs to understand history and speak with maturity.

“If Rahul Gandhi expects to lead, he first needs to understand history and speak with maturity. These things come with knowledge and experience. He is still immature,” Sumitra Mahajan told IANS.

Fondly addressed as ‘Tai’ (grandmother), she alleged that LoP Rahul Gandhi needs to understand the history and culture of India.

“Only then can he (LoP Rahul Gandhi) attain some maturity,” claimed the senior BJP leader.

Mahajan, who served as Lok Sabha Speaker between 2014 and 2029, made these remarks while responding to alleged abusive language used during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in election-bound Bihar, which was led by LoP Rahul Gandhi.

She said that there was a time when the BJP was also struggling to establish itself, but the party's top leadership kept meeting people and fought for them in a very positive and sensible manner.

"There was a time when we (BJP) struggled to win seats. We developed leadership and carried out marches. We got a leader like L. K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. They used to hold rallies in big cities, and other party workers were visiting villages," Mahajan said.

Mahajan (82), who belongs to Indore, also claimed that she expects LoP Rahul Gandhi to understand the values and behave like a “mature” politician.

There have been relentless protests from the state BJP unit since the day a video showing “derogatory” words used against PM Modi's mother in Bihar.

Congress, led by state unit chief Jitu Patwari, is also carrying out a state-wide programme, highlighting LoP Rahul Gandhi’s accusations of alleged irregularities in the election system of the country.

--IANS

pd/dan