Under PM Modi’s leadership, India brought us home safely: Evacuees laud 'Operation Sindhu'

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) As India continues to bring its nationals home from Iran under 'Operation Sindhu', evacuees on Monday expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for the timely and efficient efforts to help Indians stuck in the war-hit country.

Recounting their ordeal, one evacuee told IANS, “I was brought back from Iran. We were in serious trouble. I want to thank PM Modi for ensuring our safe return.”

Another evacuee from Lucknow, who had been in Iran for the past 22 days, said, “When Israel attacked Iran, the Indian Embassy stayed in constant contact with us. They ensured our safety, provided us with food and medicine. We are truly thankful. Jai Modi!”

Describing the tense conditions, a young student added, “The situation there was very bad, but the Indian Embassy supported us fully. We didn’t face any difficulties, and the arrangements for our return were excellent.”

Another returnee added, “There’s nothing better than our India. Our PM Modi is truly great.”

Another evacuee stated, “The situation in Iran was frightening with continuous bombardments. Despite that, the Indian government made proper arrangements. PM Modi took care of all of us.”

Yet another person praised the seamless coordination, saying, “The government did a fantastic job, from picking us up in Iran to bringing us back home. The Indian Embassy was constantly in touch. I am extremely grateful.”

On Monday, another batch of 285 Indian nationals landed safely in New Delhi as part of the ongoing 'Operation Sindhu', taking the total number of evacuees to 1,713.

This large-scale evacuation effort comes in response to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, especially between Iran and Israel. The latest flight included passengers from various states including Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs, 'Operation Sindhu' highlights India’s firm commitment to safeguarding its citizens, even in the most volatile regions of the world.

--IANS

jk/rad