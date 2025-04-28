Under fire Congress MLA Wadettiwar says terrorists ask religion to make country "unstable"

Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday commented on the Pahalgam terror attack, stating that the terrorists' actions aimed to "make the country unstable" and incite division between religions.

Wadettiwar's remarks, which were made following criticism of his earlier comments questioning whether the terrorists had asked about religion before carrying out the attack, acknowledged the testimonies of victims. In a self-recorded video, he stated, "If they (terrorists) asked religion, then this was done to make the country unstable, to create conflict between the two communities. Terrorists asked people to read 'Kalma'. This is Pakistan's politics to hurt our country. Hindu-Muslim communities should not be divided over this. Terrorists have no religion. Their only aim is to destroy the country."

He reaffirmed Congress's support for any action the central government decides to take against Pakistan in response to the attack. "We believe that the guides and drivers in Kashmir who helped tourists have shown humanity by leaving religion and caste behind. Congress will stand together with the government on any measures they take," he added.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Wadettiwar's questioning of the victims' statements, especially his remark, "Do terrorists have time to ask for religion?" Fadnavis said such statements "add insult to injury" for the families of the victims, who had testified that the terrorists asked their religion before opening fire.

"Such statements add insult to injury for those who have lost their relatives," Fadnavis told reporters. "We all have seen what the family members of the victims have said. They were killed before them, and they have said this."

Wadettiwar's earlier comments, which questioned the version of events described by victims, sparked controversy, with him stating, "Do terrorists have time for all this? Some people say that this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Catch those who are responsible and take action. This is the sentiment of the country."

The terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 people, including one Nepali citizen, and targeted tourists. Following the attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

