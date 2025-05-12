‘Unapologetically professional & brutally honest’: Assam CM on Army briefing

Guwahati, May 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hailed the briefings of top military officials in the national capital regarding the India-Pakistan tension and the strikes by Indian forces that caused large-scale damage in Pakistan.

"The briefings by our DGOMs are intense, unapologetically professional, and brutally honest. They faced tough questions without flinching — and made one thing absolutely clear: the Indian Armed Forces have struck Pakistan deep inside its own territory, with precision and resolve,” he wrote on X.

"Our Integrated Air Defence System is not just a shield — it is a declaration of India’s technological superiority and military dominance. From the sky to the ground, India now decides the terms of engagement. This is not propaganda. This is the new India — driven by strategy, powered by strength, and backed by facts," he added.

The Indian Army on Monday shared a powerful compilation video titled 'Destroy the Enemy in the Sky' during a high-level briefing of top defence officials.

The video showcased coordinated operations by the Army, Navy, and Air Force as part of the recently concluded Operation Sindoor.

A striking segment of the footage included a still collage showing wreckage believed to be of enemy military equipment.

One image was boldly captioned: "The Pakistani Mirage... Shattered", underscoring the confirmed downing of a Pakistani fighter jet during the operation.

At a high-level joint press conference in New Delhi, senior officers from the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy on Monday shared a detailed account of the operation.

The session was led by Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Air Vice Marshal AK Bharti, Director General Air Operations, and Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director General of Naval Operations.

Addressing the media, Air Vice Marshal Bharti highlighted the strong performance of India’s indigenous air defence infrastructure during the conflict.

"Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and took them head-on. Another highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous air defence system, the Akash system. Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the government of India in the last decade," he said.

