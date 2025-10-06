UMEED portal to support region languages soon: Minority Affairs Ministry

Bengaluru, Oct 6 (IANS) The UMEED portal for Waqf Boards would be designed to support various languages in due course, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs said on Monday.

The announcement was made during a one-day regional meeting organised for capacity building of Waqf Boards and refinement of the UMEED Portal, an official said in a statement.

The Union government, through the Ministry, is committed to modernising Waqf administration and unlocking the full developmental potential of Waqf properties for the benefit of minority communities, said the statement.

The Southern Zonal review meeting of UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) portal was attended by Waqf Boards from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said the statement.

The discussion focused on ensuring efficient management, progress, and ownership of Waqf properties through the UMEED Central Portal. Since the UMEED portal was launched in June 2025, Waqf Boards across the country have been mandated to upload all Waqf property details within six months, it said.

Waqf Board representatives from the Southern states said that they have already initiated this process and would expedite the work in the coming days, and various states requested that the portal be made available in regional languages, it said.

Responding positively, officials from the Ministry informed that the portal would be designed to support various languages in due course.

The officials stated that the UMEED portal would be made more user-friendly in the coming days. Additionally, the southern zone states, including Karnataka, shared the progress of their respective Waqf Boards' activities.

The portal incorporates a three-tier maker-checker-approver system to ensure transparency, accuracy, and accountability in data entry and verification.

The programme was organised as part of the Ministry's efforts under the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Act, 2025, which came into effect in April this year, said the statement.

During the meeting, the Ministry sought feedback from state officials and Waqf Board representatives to streamline operations and improve coordination.

The participants were also encouraged to share their experiences and suggest measures for improvement in the implementation of the UMEED Act, 2025, said the statement.

--IANS

rch/dan